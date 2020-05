Thousands of residents are left in the dark after a thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo.

According to the AEP website, over 10,000 customers are affected in the Laredo area.

The areas affected are Colonia Los Obispos, Pita Mangana Road, Lomas Del Sur, near LBJ High School, Park Street, and the downtown area and even on Del Mar.

AEP is aware of the issue and they are currently working on fixing the problem.