A multiple-vehicle accident is causing traffic congestion on Bob Bullock Loop.

The accident was reported at around 8 a.m. on Loop 20 near Lake Casa Blanca.

According to preliminary reports, an 18-wheeler crashed and caused other vehicles to collide.

Laredo Police have shut down Loop 20 between the airport entrance and Saunders Street for both the north and southbound lanes.

Authorities are currently at the scene, clearing the area.