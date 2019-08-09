Multiple vehicle collision reported on 6901 State Highway 359

A multiple-vehicle accident is causing traffic congestion in east Laredo.

According to reports, an accident happened at 6901 State Highway 359.

This is past Freedom Elementary and the Laredo Flea Market.

Details are light at the moment, but authorities say three vehicles and tractor-trailer were involved in the collision.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement has closed off the eastbound and westbound lanes.

If you are heading in that direction, expect long delays.