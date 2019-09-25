Municipal Court announces off-site court proceedings

Residents who have any business to take care of at the Municipal Court but can’t make it during regular business hours will have a chance to resolve their case.

On Wednesday, Municipal Court Judge Jesus Chuy Dominguez announced he is taking his court outside.

Right now there are currently 184,000 cases pending at the Municipal Court, so the judge is coming to you.

He will be visiting different areas, throughout the city during evening hours.

There will be a total of four off-site court proceedings across Laredo to allow all residents to attend their pending cases.

Dominguez says they are trying to forgive those with active warrants. All you have to do is come in and they will be able to waive the fees of the warrants.

The first off-site court hearings will happen on Friday, September 27th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the library located on 1920 Palo Blanco.

The judge is already looking to have three more sites in the near future, to cover the entire city.

No one will be arrested if you voluntarily make an appearance for court and make a good faith effort to make arrangements on pending cases.