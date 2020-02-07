Municipal Court holding off-site court proceedings

Judge Jesus Dominguez is bringing the court proceedings to the community at a time that is more convenient to them.

The Municipal Court will hold court proceedings in different areas throughout the city with evening hours to accommodate those who can't come in.

The court proceedings will take place on Friday, February 7th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laredo Fire Department Administration Building located at 616 E Del Mar.

The initiative is open to all residents but it is geared for those who live in District Five and Six.

No one will be arrested for voluntarily making an appearance and making arrangements on pending cases.