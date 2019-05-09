Municipal Court helping drivers regain their license

A new program is looking to get drivers who have lost their license back on the road again.

This summer, Municipal Court Judge Chuy Dominguez will offer a program to help drivers regain their license.

About 20 to 25 percent of the cases he sees involves a person who does not have a driver’s license or has a suspended license due to traffic violations.

Dominguez says getting as many people behind the wheel legally not only benefits the driver but also everyone else on the road.

Dominguez says the goal is to have every driver in Laredo licensed and insured.

For more information, you can call the City of Laredo Municipal Court at 956-794-1680.

The clinic will be limited to the first 100 people who sign up.