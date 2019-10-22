Municipal Court to announce next off-site court proceedings

The Municipal Court will announce a total of four off-site court proceedings to allow residents to attend to pending cases after business hours.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will host a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 to provide details on the next off-site court proceedings that will begin to take place on Friday, November 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the James and Maria Luisa Haynes Recreation Center located at 2102 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

The Municipal Court will continue to have off-site court proceedings in different areas throughout the city with evening hours in order to accommodate those who experience difficulty attending court during regular business hours.

There will be a total of four off-site court proceedings across Laredo to allow all residents to attend to their pending cases.

No one will be arrested if they voluntarily make an appearance for court and make a good faith effort to make arrangements on their pending cases.