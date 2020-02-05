Municipal Court to announce off-site court proceedings and amnesty program

If you have any outstanding warrants or traffic violations, there’s an upcoming program that will allow you to take care of them.

Later today, City of Laredo Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez will host a press conference to announce the details of its next off-site court proceedings and amnesty program taking place this month.

The off-site court proceedings is scheduled for this Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laredo Fire Department Administration building.

Meanwhile, the amnesty program will run from February 17th through March 13th.

No one will be arrested if they voluntarily make an appearance for court and make a good faith effort to make arrangements on their pending cases.