Budget for Municipal water park to be discussed

A new City Council meeting topic that is looking to make a splash Monday night is the Municipal water park.

According to City Council Member Alberto Torres, they will be choosing a firm for the project and discussing how much money will be spent.



Torres also says they are looking to use land in north Laredo located between the Uni-Trade Stadium and the Sames Auto Arena.



City Council continues to discuss the plan they have in mind for the park.

"Very similar to what we see in water slides children's areas, even areas that have palapas for the family to gather," said Torres. "Something similar to what we see in Schlitterbahn, but obviously on a smaller scale. Probably something like we've seen in South Padre."

The committee in charge of this project is recommending the City of Laredo choose the Kimley-Horn and Associates Incorporated firm from Dallas.