Murder trial for man accused of killing middle school coach

Law enforcement officials testify in the trial of a man accused of killing a local middle school coach.

The trial of Jorge Rodriguez Junior began Tuesday at the 406th District Court.

He was indicted on murder charges for allegedly stabbing 49-year-old Rolando Ramos several times in 2018.

Gilberto Benavides, lead detective for Laredo Police, testified as well as Albert San Miguel, former Laredo Police forensics specialist.

The trial resumes Thursday morning with Judge Oscar Hale presiding.