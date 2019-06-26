Music producer hosting concert clinic

Aspiring musicians looking to learn the tricks of the trade in the music industry will have the chance during an upcoming event.

With just a few days away from Luis Miguel shining the stage at the Sames Auto Arena, his fellow musicians are joining a workshop to teach local artists some tricks.

Music producer Jerry Enriquez is behind the workshop and says musicians and future music producers can learn the tricks of the trade and how to get started in the music world.

Enriquez says it's time anyone wanting to join the big leagues takes part in this once-in-a-lifetime workshop.

The music producer says there’s a lot of local talent in the Gateway City but some are lacking the proper tools and resources to move forward.

This clinic will help aspiring artists to lay down the basic necessities of music.

The workshop will take place on July first at 7 p.m. and the best part it's free for the public.