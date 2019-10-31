Myriam Camarillo's mother speaks on lack of closure

For one local mother, the closure of her child’s death is something that may never come to be.

Myriam Camarillo, age 27, was found dead at a home in north Laredo back in July.

Time has passed, and yet there's so many unanswered questions her mother Sandy Pineda still hasn't gotten answered.

She sat down with KGNS to unfold the pain she and her family have been going through and the message she has for the public.

It's a tragic story of a young woman going out with friends, and then all of a sudden losing her life to unknown circumstances.

The man who tried to conceal her body was arrested and then later released from prison, which is something that's just added to the heartache her mother is already suffering.

"I don't want any other parents to go through the hell that I am going through right now, that we are confronting right now,” said Pineda. “Because I wouldn't wish this upon anybody."

Aside from the heart around her neck that carries her daughter's ashes, Sandy Pineda holds onto memories of her daughter and best friend.

"We would do everything together, we had the same schedule, the same day off, and she scheduled her day off the same as mine because we would go shopping."

Losing a child is said to be the most difficult thing a parent can go through. However, for Pineda, not knowing what happened to her daughter is harder.

"I need my closure, we need our closure. I as a mother need my daughter’s closure. I need to know. The story is going to open until the autopsy report comes because that's going to be my daughter’s voice, and that's all I want."

The story that Joseph Steven Carrizales told in his affidavit about running into Myriam crying outside some bars, taking her home, doing drugs, engaging in sexual activity, and then finding her dead beside him the next day is a tale Pineda hopes is true.

"But if that is the truth then why, why hide the body, why mutilate it the way he did, why conceal it, why not call the cops. This happened, I just woke up. Things don't add up. They don't add up at all and it's hurtful to hear the stories he's saying because that's his story."

Seeing Carrizales put his story out there and being out of prison is something Pineda is having a hard time coming to grips.

"He is responsible in my heart, and a lot of people's for more than what he's being charged for. More than tampering. You held her. You did this. You concealed it. It's hard because no matter how things went on, the aftermath what he did to her body goes beyond. It's not of a normal person to do no matter how much you panic."

When faced with the question of whether or not she'd every forgive Carrizales for what happened, this is what Pineda had to say.

"I would be lying here if I said to you maybe in the future I can forgive him, no. I can honestly tell you I can never find myself. I'm not god, that's god's job to forgive."

Pineda says she and her family are taking it one day at a time, but she'll continue fighting for her daughter until she feels justice has been served.

Pineda tells us that due to Myriam’s decomposition, tests had to be done again on her body to figure out what happened.

It's still unknown when her autopsy report will be released.

Pineda encourages the public to be careful when going out and to always remain safe.

She doesn't wish the pain she and her family have gone through upon anyone else.