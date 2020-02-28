NASA Astronaut Dr. Warren “Woody” Hoburg to speak at TAMIU

Our local university is expecting a guest that is out of this world!

As part of STEM Alliance Week, TAMIU has invited NASA Astronaut Dr. Warren “Woody” Hoburg to be the keynote speaker during the 11th annual Stem Alliance conference.

Hoburg is currently awaiting his flight assignment after two years of training as an astronaut candidate.

It’s all part of the initiative to get current students and future students involved in STEM-related career fields by showcasing several activities and demonstrations.

The event will take place today from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the student center ballroom.