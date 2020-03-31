NASA offering out-of-this world activities for families

NASA wants to take you to infinity and beyond without even having to leave your house!

The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA's website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM-related activities for kids and adults alike.

The activities range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft, and rockets that can be built in a backyard.

Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips, and straws.

There's even an online game that teaches kids about satellites.

For more information, you can head on over to NASA’s website.