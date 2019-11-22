NASCAR champion sets up World's Longest Hot Wheel Track

It’s a child’s wildest fantasy of the auto racing sorts.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano and his team set up the world’s longest Hot Wheels track.

The team was successfully able to complete a run of 1,941 feet which is more than a quarter of a mile.

A Guinness World Record official was on hand to witness the triumphant attempt.

In true NASCAR fashion, the track’s finish line ended in the passenger window of a real full-sized Hot Wheels themed race car with Logano behind the wheel.

And that kind of effort deserves a burnout!