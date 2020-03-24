NC woman bakes "Coronavirus quarantine cakes"

A North Carolina woman is whipping up cakes to help get people through the quarantine.

Coronavirus might be a party pooper for people trying to celebrate birthdays; however, social distancing doesn't mean staying away from treats.

Angela Neely Stewart is bringing birthday joy to those on Facebook with photos of kooky quarantine-themed cakes.

They have messages such as "Happy quarantine birthday” and, they show images like toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.

The best part about celebrating with the cake photos, no calories!

