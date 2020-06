Nuevo Laredo reports 22 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of deaths relating to COVID-19 in Nuevo Laredo surpasses Laredo's numbers.



Nuevo Laredo health officials are reporting an up take of positive cases.



As of Wednesday, June 3rd, 236 cases have been reported with 124 still waiting on results.



Thankfully 57 people have recovered, but sadly 22 people have died.



As for the state of Tamaulipas, there are over 2,100 cases of confirmed positive cases.