Naked man accused of trying to ‘sling urine’ on Florida officers

When a naked man tried to break into a Florida convenience store, police responded to the scene, where the suspect allegedly yelled, made rude gestures and tried to “sling urine” on them.

The suspect is also accused of making rude gestures toward the officers and refusing their commands to stop. (Source: WESH/Hearst/Markus Wesley/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

Staff at a Circle K store in Daytona Beach, Fla., were stunned when a naked man showed up at their door Thursday night.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shouting and trying to get inside, according to officials. Staff locked the doors to protect themselves and customers.

The man is accused of then urinating on the doors.

Police officers were on patrol nearby and responded to the scene. When the suspect saw law enforcement, he turned his attention to them, reportedly walking aggressively toward the two officers while yelling.

The suspect is also accused of making rude gestures toward the officers and refusing their commands to stop. Police say the man tried to “sling urine” on them.

A third officer came up behind the suspect and tackled him to the ground, but investigators say he put up a fight. The officers eventually deployed Mace to gain control.

Several charges were filed against the man, who was listed as a John Doe. He was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated.

Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst, Markus Wesley, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.