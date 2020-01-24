Nancy Pelosi announced as 2020 Bridge Ceremony speaker

The WBCA organization announces this year's 2020 Bridge Ceremony speaker.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is this year's honoree.

Pelosi is an American Democratic Party politician and the only woman to have been elected for the position. She is currently serving her 17th term as a congresswoman.

Our own Congressman Henry Cuellar says other organizations will be recognizing Pelosi for her achievements.

"She also will be recognized as the Señora International by LULAC. Her counterpart also, the Secretary of Labor of Mexico was invited. Both were very involved in the labor, environmental changes we made to the NAFTA 2.0."

The Bridge Ceremony is taking place February 22nd at 7:30 in the morning.