Representative Cuellar speaks on impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

The action comes as new details have emerged about a phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.

As democrats headed into a closed door meeting today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had decided to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

"The actions of the Trump Presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the President's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said. "The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law."

The Washington Post reports the President ordered his Chief of Staff to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar spoke on the matter, releasing the following statement:

“Let me be clear, I am concerned about the current allegations against the President of the United States. I agree with Speaker Pelosi that the respective committees in Congress must continue their investigations to see if these allegations are true before we proceed with impeachment. However, no one is above the law and if investigations prove that impeachment is the necessary course of action, then I will be forced to act on impeachment proceedings. In the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, we have only impeached two presidents. This is not a process that should be taken lightly and any actions should follow the facts and the evidence.”