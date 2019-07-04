Mexican National Guard Troops head to the border

Mexican National Guard members appeared on the banks of the Suchiate River where they supported immigration agents checking documents of foreigners crossing the border from Guatemala on rafts.

Dozens of migrants were loaded onto immigration vans.

A National Guard commander explained to the agents that they were there to support immigration enforcement, but not to interfere in the brisk and vital commerce carried out on rafts that shuttle all manner of goods between the two countries.

The show of force came the same day as media were invited on a tour with National Guard forces in southern Chiapas.