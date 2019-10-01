A local effort to get rid of unwanted medications in a safe and convenient manner is coming up soon.

SCAN is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for this year's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It's part of a national effort to keep expired pills and other drugs out of the hands of family members.

It's going to be on Saturday, October 26th, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

KGNS will be one of the drop-off sites that day.

We're located here at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.