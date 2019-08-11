National 811 Day, can you dig it?

In recognition of August 11th, 8-1-1 is educating residents about the importance of calling before you dig.

Every year on August 11th, the Center Point Energy and Texas 811 spreads awareness on the call line’s services.

The day is a convenient way to remind professional excavators as well as homeowners the importance of always calling 811 before digging.

811 is the number people can call before digging to protect yourself and others from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines.

If you are planning on getting a new pool or thinking about planting some trees, it’s always good to call 811 before you start digging.