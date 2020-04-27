National Border Patrol Council provides necessities to local members

Over the weekend, the local National Border Patrol Council set up a drive-thru where they distributed COVID-19 care packets to union members and staff.

The Council goes by the creed "Protecting those who protect our borders," and Arturo Rios, was just one of the many agents who received his COVID-19 care package.

Rios says people are coming together to help those in need and he really appreciates this help.

President of the local union Hector Garza says they prepared enough care packages for 500 people.

Disinfecting wipes, facemasks, and a hand sanitizer refill station are just a few items in the package. All to provide Border Patrol agents with the necessary items that are hard to find.

Garza says he knows that hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are very hard to find these days and they wanted to make sure Border Patrol agents and staff are taken care of so they can use them when they are out on duty.

The local Border Patrol Union was able to provide these care packages with help from Clear Choice ER, Laredo sports medicine clinic, and VIX medical equipment.

The union says in the future they would like to create this care package drive for first responders.