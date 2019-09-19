National Child Safety Week aims to keep children safe in vehicles

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has declared this week as National Child Safety Week.

Last year in Texas, 62 children younger than eight years old died in traffic crashes; 16 were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Among children ages 8-12, 56 died in traffic crashes that same year; 21 were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

In an effort to try and lower those numbers TxDot and the City of Laredo are hosting an event this Saturday to make sure children are safe while on the road.

Traffic safety specialist Blanca Trevino Castro says they can answer any questions regarding your child’s car seat.

Several technicians will be on hand to educate parents on the proper use of the car seat.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TxDOT will be hosting the event at their offices located on 1817 Bob Bullock Loop.

All parents and future parents are encouraged to attend.