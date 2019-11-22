It's the final Friday before Thanksgiving and the nation is celebrating a major holiday staple.

It’s National Cranberry Relish Day!

For some, it's not a relish, it's just sauce but whatever you like to call it, most of us will agree that this cranberry concoction is a traditional part of many Thanksgiving dinners.

The National Day Calendar says the dish goes back as far as the early 1900s and is believed to have originated in the New England region.

A cranberry relish recipe was apparently found in a food column back in 1959.

Surprisingly though, horseradish is one of its principal ingredients in that recipe.