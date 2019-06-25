National Guard Troops already seen in Laredo

On Friday Governor Greg Abbott ordered to send an additional 1,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border but before the governor's announcement, dozens of troops have already made their way to our ports of entry.

The Mississippi National Guard has prevented over 2,000 pounds of illegal drugs from entering our nation's borders as a part of Operation Guardian Support since May 2018; however, they are not the only group here.

The 114th Aviation regiment along with Mississippi’s governor Phil Bryant and Major General Janson D. Boyles, discussed current operations during a state leadership visit to Laredo last week but from the grounds to the skies, the group has helped keep a watchful eye on the current border situation.

Although Congressman Henry Cuellar welcomes the National Guard he does says he's against any use of barbed wire at the border especially at the bridges.

Governor Abbott says the additional guards will assist at new detention facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso ports of entry.