National Guard conducting free COVID-19 tests for county

The state National Guard, working on behalf of the State Health Department, is in Webb County for the next three days.

The group is conducting what they are referring to as a COVID testing operation.



The nose swab is free and results will be returned within 2 to 3 days.



Officials with the guard are encouraging community members to register online for the test in order to help prevent spreading.

"So we can make sure people aren't getting sick, and if they are, so they can quarantine themselves properly and not spread this to other people," said Officer Powell.

The group continues their testing tomorrow at the City of Laredo Health Department.



Then on Thursday, the final day, testing will be at the Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center at Rancho Penitas.



Each day they will be set up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.