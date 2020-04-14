National Guard helps feed community at local food bank

The Texas National Army Guard is currently helping keep up with the rise in need for the South Texas Food Bank.

Camila Sosa, the marketing director for the South Texas Food Bank, says they currently are not in need of volunteers thanks to the National Guard.

There are 30 volunteers helping them for the next 30 days with food distributions and packing up food boxes.



The food bank is seeing an additional 700 people a month. Sosa said that the food distributions are open to everyone.

"Anybody can come, all you need to bring is an ID, you do need to be in a vehicle, it is a drive-thru distribution. Your trunk needs to be clear, then our staff members or volunteers will place the food in your vehicle, at no cost to you. And this is going on again every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday until everything with COVID-19 is resolved."

These food distributions happen every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Texas Food Bank, which is located at 2121 Jefferson Street.

If you have any questions or concerns you can visit their website at SouthTexasFoodBank.org or call 726-3120.