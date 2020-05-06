National Guard to begin COVID-19 in Zapata

Starting this week, National Guard along with Zapata first responders will be administering free COVID-19 tests.

The Zapata County Fire Department along with emergency management, county, and state officials will host a mobile testing Friday, May 8th.



The testing will be taking place from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon at the Zapata County Community Center.

"To register for the testing you can go by the website TxCOVIDtest.org or call 512-883-2400," said Chief Juan J. Meza.

"We want to remind citizens that if you start showing symptoms to contact your doctor or physician and tell them of the situation," said Alejandro Barrera, Jr. "If not, call 911 and let us know."