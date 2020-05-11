National Guard to honor health care workers with flyover

The Texas National Guard has been honoring hospitals and medical facilities.

On Monday, a team of Four F-16's will fly over Laredo Medical Center.

This will happen quickly between 1:10 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., and will fly north to south over the hospital.

They will also fly over between East Bustamante Street and Highway 59 and between North Meadow Avenue and Foster Avenue.

The Texas Air National Guard's 149th Fighter Wing will also fly over facilities in parts of Corpus Christi and Lubbock.

