National Guardsman for conspiracy to commit a crime

An active National Guardsman assigned to the Laredo area is arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.

The information came to light on Tuesday, January 21st when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Beaumont, California Police Department saying that they were searching for a man in Laredo.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jovan Lamont McClelland, 21, on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime (homicide).

According to the Beaumont, California Police Department, McClelland allegedly admitted to being at the scene of a homicide that happened in 2018.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail pending ministration and extradition to California.