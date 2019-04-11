AHEC hosting National Healthcare Decisions Day event

Having to make a healthcare decision can be quite intimidating for some, but it’s something that should be talked about.

Next Tuesday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

The day is designed to bring awareness to those types of life decisions and choices one must make in the event that something should occur.

In recognition of the Day, the Area Health Education Center is looking to help the community with making those tough decisions in the event something should ever occur.

Experts with AHEC recommend to start the conversation with yourself and then bringing it up to your family members during the right time.

It’s best to tell a loved one what you would like to happen to you, in the event of a situation.

AHEC is hosting an event to shed light on this topic and help the community make those decisions that we don’t often think about.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 16th, over at the UT Health Regional Campus located at 1937 E. Bustamante.