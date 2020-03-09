National No More Week brings awareness to domestic violence

A local non-profit organization hopes to inspire everyone to make change to help create a culture of safety, equality, and respect when it comes to domestic violence and sexual assault.

No More is a national non-profit organization which brings awareness to these issues and offers assistance throughout the year to those who need it by directing people to the proper local resources that can help.

From March 8th through the 14th, it is National No More Week and the local chapter is here to share how the community can participate.

Their week of events began with a kickoff party Friday and will continue on Tuesday by recognizing women in our community who help victims at the Phoenix Bookstore at 10 a.m.

Hope and Heal Yoga will take place on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cultura Beer Garden which is open to the public.

Even if you can’t make it out to these events, you can still take part in the movement by sharing a picture with their No More signs and using the hashtag #LaredoSaysNoMore.