Naval Air Station lifts lock-down after armed suspect taken into custody

A Naval Air Station in Texas was on lockdown for a period of time after an alleged incident broke out.

An armed suspect was taken into custody according to the public information officers at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The base remained on lockdown for a short period of time afterward as officials continued to sweep the base.

According to their Facebook page, the base lifted the lockdown shortly before 9 a.m.

Corpus Christi Police were on the scene to help with traffic caused by the lockdown.

