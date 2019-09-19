Navy confirms UFO videos are real

The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are real.

The images were recorded years ago by fighter pilots.

Then in 2017, they were made public by the New York Times.

To make matters even more out of this world, they were also released by the UFO research group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom Delonge.

The same guy who wrote their song "Aliens Exist."

We can't say for sure that extra-terrestrials exist but so far unidentified flying objects are.

According to a Navy spokesman, their transparency with the footage is meant to encourage trainees to report unidentified aerial phenomena.