Nearly a dozen men and women graduate from drug court program

Several individuals who are turning a new leaf celebrate sobriety during their drug court graduation.

Family and friends gathered at the 406th District Court on Thursday morning as they watched 11 men and women celebrate their completion of the program.

Over the last 10 years, Judge Oscar J. Hale has seen over 300 people take part in the program.

Judge Hale says it will make a world of different for individuals with addiction in our community.

For those interested in finding out more about the drug court program you can call 523-4954.

The judge commends the city and county for working hard on pushing the project forward.