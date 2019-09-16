Nearly two dozen drivers arrested during Labor Day weekend

Laredo Police are revealing just how many drunk drivers were pulled over during the Labor Day weekend.

Between August 15th and September 2nd, the Laredo Police Department was out in full force making sure the streets were safe from impaired drivers.

A total of 23 people were arrested on DWI charges during the recent holiday.

The police department works with the Texas Department of Transportation who provides the grant that allows police officers to work overtime.

According to TxDot, every 20 minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol.

Both police and TxDot urge drivers to take responsibility and never get behind the wheel after alcohol consumption.