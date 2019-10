A Pennsylvania man has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after allegedly pointing a handgun at several young children.

"I was scared I was going to die," one 10-year-old boy said after the incident.

The boy and five other children were playing with a football outside of a home in Butler when the ball landed in a neighbor's yard.

Police said that neighbor, Scott Spahn, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the boys.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ot1bOy