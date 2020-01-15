NeighborWorks providing everything you need to own a home

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a local organization is looking to put you and your loved one into the home of your dreams.

Purchasing a house can be quite intimidating for some; as a result, NeighborWorks has been dedicated to helping the Laredo community attain their dream.

Future homeowners will get a chance to learn about the entire home buying process, down payment assistance and the process of taking out a loan.

Once you purchase a home, you must follow through on the process to keep your home buy keeping up with mortgage payments and paperwork.

The event will take place on January 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 216 Bob Bullock Loop.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.

The event is free and open to the public.