NeighborWorks Laredo hosting home buying seminar

NeighborWorks Laredo wants you to stop paying for rent and start investing in a new home!

Every month, NeighborWorks gets together to provide classes for the community, so that they can learn how to acquire the home of their dreams.

The organization will be hosting a homebuying class this weekend that will go over all of the essentials that one may require in order to purchase a home.

Guest speakers will go over all of the tricks of the trade on the home buying process, the housing market, loan assistance, credit building tips, as well as mortgage payment options.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.