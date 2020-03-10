NeighborWorks hosting home buying class

If you are thinking about buying a home but don’t know where to start; you’re in luck, a local organization is looking to grant your wishes and get you in the home of your dreams!

Purchasing a house can be quite daunting for some; luckily, NeighborWorks Laredo creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Future homeowners will get a chance to learn about the entire home buying process, down payment assistance and the process of taking out a loan.

Once you purchase a home, you must follow through on the process to keep your home by keeping up with mortgage payments and paperwork.

The event will take place on March 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. at 216 Bob Bullock Loop.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.

The event is free and open to the public.