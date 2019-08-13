NeighborWorks teaching residents about Home Buying 101

NeighborWorks Laredo is inviting potential homeowners to get educated on the home buying process.

Purchasing a home can be quite intimidating especially when trying to buy a house with bad credit.

NeighborWorks is looking to put those fears to rest by hosting a home buying class for the community.

The seminar will take place this weekend which will go over all of the essentials that one may need in order to purchase a home.

Experts will go over all of the tricks of the trade on the home buying process, the housing market, loan assistance, credit building tips, as well as mortgage payment options.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 17th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 216 Bob Bullock Loop.

Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.