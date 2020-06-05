LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Construction on the new aquatic center at the Student Activity Complex is causing some headaches for the neighbors of a nearby subdivision.
Residents in Vista Nueva say paint specks and splatters are flying out and landing on their homes, vehicles, and other property.
Officials with the United Independent School District say they are working with the contractors involved in the project to handle the situation.
Aquatic center construction causes complaints
