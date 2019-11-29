Neighborhood reacts to shooting on La Joya

In just one week, two Laredo neighborhoods have been rocked by gunfire. Friday morning, a man is recovering at a local hospital after he was hit by a bullet.

Bullet holes and a blood stained bed and floor is all what's left after a shooting on the 45 block of La Joya Lane, a terrifying aftermath for the family and neighbors who live nearby.

“We heard a gun go off, and I'm not sure if it was a car or a truck but something sped off,” said neighbor Rodolfo Galvan.

Galvan lives in the area and says he was awoken by the gunfire.

“It was 4 a.m. and at first it was calm, but then we woke up to the sound of gunshots.”

Police say when they arrived they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound through his stomach. Officials say he was in stable condition and taken to a local hospital.

Galvan and others tried to find out what lead to the shooting.

“I just saw through my window, and you can't go out because it's so dangerous.”

Although it’s unclear what happened, investigators were out in the area and collected evidence like bullet casings outside the home.

“I have seen other police units since it happened, obviously something did happen,” said Galvan.

For Galvan and others, all they want is answers as to what happened in their quiet neighborhood.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.