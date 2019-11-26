Neighbors react to the news of Knoll shooting

Neighbors who have more than 20 years living on Knoll Street say they are shocked by this morning’s shooting.

They say the area is usually calm with little to no crime activity and are startled by what took place.

One neighbor said they heard their own windows rattle at the sound of the gunfire.

“I heard some shots like somebody pounding on the windows. All of a sudden you think somebody is outside, locked out, like your kid or somebody. That's pounding like ‘come open the door.’”

The neighbors go on to say the area is usually quiet, beautiful, and friendly.

