Neighbors speak out after LPD officer shoots dog

Neighbors are speaking out after a police officer allegedly fired his gun, killing a dog.

According to neighbors, it happened on Saturday, November 16th on the 1500 block of Norwich.

One of the neighbors said they heard a gunshot and went outside to see what was going on. Other neighbors claim that the dog was not doing anything, but it remains unclear if the dog was going to attack the officer.

They say it really depends on the circumstances whether or not the shooting was justifiable.

One neighbor said that if the officer is afraid of dogs then they should be trained on how to approach them. They also said that they understand the reaction if the dog was about to attack, however if the dog was far away, that’s a different story.

KGNS reached out to Laredo Police for a comment and they did confirm an officer did shoot a dog, however what led up to it still remains unclear and they say they will release a statement later on regarding the matter.