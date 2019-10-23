Netflix looking to put an end to account sharing

If you watch Netflix content by “borrowing” someone else’s login, your days of watching may soon be numbered.

The streaming giant says it's focused on preventing customer account sharing and trading passwords.

Its chief product officer says they are still looking for ways to make it happen.

Right now the cost of a basic plan is $8.99 per month, which allows a user to stream on a single screen at a time.

Other slightly more expensive plans allow users to watch on additional screens.

According to a survey done for CNBC, nearly 10-percent of Netflix users don't pay for the accounts they use.

Netflix has the ability to end an account or put it on hold at any time to prevent fraudulent actions.