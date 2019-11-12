Netflix releases trailer for new Selena series

The streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer for a new series on the late Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

The Walking Dead’s zombie slayer Christian Serratos will be playing the late Tejano legend.

The one-minute trailer shows Serratos looking over her script all decked out in Selena's signature look feathered bangs, red lipstick and her iconic purple jumpsuit from her 1995 Houston Astrodome performance.

It's a coming of age story about success, family, music and stardom.

The first part of the series hits Netflix next year with six, hour-long episodes.