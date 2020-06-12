Never leave your vehicles running and unattended!

The Laredo Police Department is advising the community to never leave your vehicle running while its unattended.

This comes just after two cases of grand theft auto were reported earlier this month.

The first incident happened on June 1st at the 800 block of Lafayette Street. According to reports, the driver got out of his Ford Focus to drop off some items at a convenience store and left it running.

The second case was reported the next day at the 2100 block of E. Lyon Street. The victim also left their vehicle running and unattended in the parking lot of a store.

Fortunately, both vehicles have been recovered and arrests have been made.

Authorities would like to remind drivers to never leave your vehicle running and keep your cars locked at all times.